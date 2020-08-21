 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Aug. 18. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Aug. 18. article “Letters to the Editor”

I was in complete agreement with Mr. Arritola's opinion that Social Security and Medicare do not equate to Socialism. I was ('was' being the operative word) in agreement up to the point when he laid the blame on "Progressive Liberal Democrats" for "equating his benefits as a socialistic handout." Anyone who pays attention long enough will recognize that type of statement as a Conservative, Right Wing Rallying Cry. To say otherwise equates to intentional ignorance.

Sue Crawford

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: The battle for the future of the United States Postal Service lurches into its second week, with writers making their displeasure known when it comes to recent changes happening nationwide.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News