Letter: Re: the Aug. 18. article “Letters to the Editor”

I was in complete agreement with Mr. Arritola's opinion that Social Security and Medicare do not equate to Socialism. I was ('was' being the operative word) in agreement up to the point when he laid the blame on "Progressive Liberal Democrats" for "equating his benefits as a socialistic handout." Anyone who pays attention long enough will recognize that type of statement as a Conservative, Right Wing Rallying Cry. To say otherwise equates to intentional ignorance.
Sue Crawford
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
