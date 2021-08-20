 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 19. article “Letters to the Editor Aug. 19”
To Pat Moore who is grateful the Governor wants to leave the decision on mask wearing in schools to parents - really? You would rather people contract COVID than prevent it? It is better to spend precious money and time on treatment than on prevention? Sure, let's not prevent smallpox and the plague...it worked so well when these diseases were circulating in the community than when vaccines and good public health measures stopped them from killing millions. I would rather get measles and chickenpox than a vaccine - oh wait, I did get those because no vaccine was available to me. Memorable experiences. So much so that my parents got all of us vaccinated for mumps instead of waiting for good early treatment for it. Thanks, Mom and Dad for being good guardians of health.

Linda Heffernan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

