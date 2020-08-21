Letter: Re: the Aug. 19. article “Letters to the Editor”

Does the Arizona Daily Star have even an ounce of intellectual honesty left in its corporate soul? The above the fold Associated Press article "Senate probe reveals plot by Russians to aid Trump in 2016 race" centers largely on issues related to Paul Manafort, but manages to somehow ignore any mention of Christopher Steele or the discredited Steele dossier that was used to initiate attacks on Trump. Steele and the dossier are mentioned over 700 times in the report. That isn't news worthy? Hate Trump if you want, but the abuse he has suffered at the hands of the FBI, the DoJ and the Obama administration was unprecedentedly corrupt. That should be the front-page story.
Joseph Labuda
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
