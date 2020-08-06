You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Re: the Aug. 2. article “Arizona Wildcats trailblazer Holy Hing waited decades for red-letter day”
Holy Hing's story is a sign of the times!

Thankfully he was finally recognized for his contributions to U of A's Tennis Team. His whole story is left untold... He's part of the Arizona's Hung Family Dynasty, a remarkable immigrant family who settled in Superior, Arizona. The entire family story should be told. They are what true Americans can become. They're a model for all our Nation to be proud of! Their's is an uplifting story. Someone, please write about them!!

Patricia McConnell

West side

