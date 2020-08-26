 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 21. article “Bannon partners had history of cashing in on Trump movement”
It is amusing to see your reaction to the latest SDNY hit job on Trump. It sounds like they have some fake complaints and the $5 million bail is a dead giveaway to the political nature of the charges. The SDNY is a never ending source of harassment of the president and anyone who supports the president. I don't donate to those political projects and would never believe anyone who said there would no no administrative costs. The right is nearly as infected with greed as the left but even Dick Armey, in his attempt to take over the Tea Party, did not approach the level of corruption of the Clintons in Haiti.

Once the election is over, these charges will fade away like the Mueller project or the Flynn prosecution.

Michael Kennedy

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

