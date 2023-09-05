In 2016, Donald Trump faced off against more than a dozen other Republicans and won.
And he faced one Democrat and won.
In 2020, Donald Trump faced off against a couple of Republicans and won.
And he faced one Democrat and lost.
In 2024, Donald Trump is again facing off against more than a dozen Republicans, and he is winning by a lot.
Many polls show him losing to a Democrat again if he gets to the general.
Donald Trump has a 50-50 record against Democrats.
He is better than 20-0 against Republicans.
Republicans with experience, like Haley and Christie. Republicans with character, like Pence and Hutchison.
Republicans like Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and John Kucinich.
Trump victories look more like a rejection of the Right than a rejection of the Left.
Joseph Lessard
Downtown
