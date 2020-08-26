 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 22. article “Letters to the Editor”
Letter: Re: the Aug. 22. article "Letters to the Editor"

Once again, the Star editors don't even try to hide their biases. Since most people only skim the headlines (sadly) and don't read far enough into an article to get many the facts (if even presented) this headline did exactly what was intended by the Star- to promote the false claims that processes going on throughout USPS have nothing to do with the election. Postal boxes and sorting equipment is routinely removed, locations changed, drop off boxes taken out of service for lack of use every year etc., including weeks before many elections in the past. But of course, the facts don't matter nor does the "rest of the story".

Denise Walker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

