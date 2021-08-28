 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 22 letter to the editor "Embarrassing failure of leadership"
The letter writer heaps the entire blame for the Afghanistan failure directly on Joe Biden! Are you serious?! Twenty years of incompetence in executing actions there and a president for 8 months inherits full responsibility?

If one fully thought about it, the conclusion would be that Trump's announcement of: "...a full and complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan will be completed by 1 May, 2020," caused the withdrawal debacle. He might as well have said: "Hey Taliban, now's your chance! The country is yours!"

President Biden's extension of that deadline allowed some semblance of withdrawal of U.S. and Afghan support forces. Trump should have kept his mouth shut and let us surreptitiously begin the withdrawal. Trump keep his mouth shut? Spare me.

Three presidents earn blame for Afghanistan. I spent three years as an infantryman in Vietnam — deja vu anyone?

William Ohl II

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

