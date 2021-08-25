Letter: Re: the Aug. 23. article “Letters to the Editor Aug. 23”

Re: the Aug. 23 article "Losing compassion for u nvaccinated."
To all the remaining vaccine skeptics, please read the guest editorial of August 23, “Losing compassion for unvaccinated.” This was written by an infectious disease physician working endless hours to save patients infected by COVID-19. She systematically addresses the reasons some resist vaccination and puts each in perspective. Please read this compelling essay. I reinforce her final statement – GET VACCINATED!
Dale Keyes
Downtown
