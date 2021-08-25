 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Aug. 23. article “Letters to the Editor Aug. 23”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Aug. 23. article “Letters to the Editor Aug. 23”

  • Comments

Re: the Aug. 23 article "Losing compassion for u nvaccinated."

To all the remaining vaccine skeptics, please read the guest editorial of August 23, “Losing compassion for unvaccinated.” This was written by an infectious disease physician working endless hours to save patients infected by COVID-19. She systematically addresses the reasons some resist vaccination and puts each in perspective. Please read this compelling essay. I reinforce her final statement – GET VACCINATED!

Dale Keyes

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News