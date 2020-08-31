 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 23. article “Renée Schafer Horton: Libraries, story time and hope for the future”
Letter: Re: the Aug. 23. article "Renée Schafer Horton: Libraries, story time and hope for the future"

Arizona has mail in voting. It works well. I am not aware of any problem regarding fraudulent voting. Recent changes made at the USPS threaten mail in voting in many parts of the country. Lack of adequate funding, as well as legislative mandates that the USPS must follow regarding pension funding, guarantees that the postal service will never operate profitably. Changes definitely are needed, but to make the changes that will severely impact the process of mail in voting so close to a presidential election is just plain wrong. This should not be a partisan issue. In fact, many Republican legislators believe that their constituents may be affected by these changes. Senator McConnell should not refuse to take this matter up in the Senate. This is too important an issue for him to ignore. This is especially important during this pandemic period when social distancing should be practiced.

Martin Greene

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

