Letter: Re: the Aug. 25. article “Letter: Recall all Republican Governors who refuse to help”

It is interesting to compare the reception that Afghan refugees are receiving with those from Central America. The Afghans are fleeing the Taliban and Al Qaeda which were created in large part by the Reagan administration inviting jihadis to fight the Soviets and funding the fight through the Pakistani intelligence service, ISI, which created the Taliban.
The Central Americans are fleeing the cartels and gangs which were the result of the Reagan administration backing dictatorial governments in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras in their wars against their own citizens.
These countries are worse off than before, despite the cost in lives and trillions of dollars which could have been spent on domestic problems like education, infrastructure and universal health care.
Sean Bruner
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.