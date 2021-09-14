Letter: Re: the Aug. 25. article “Letter: Vaccinations against COVID 19 virus”

Re: the Aug. 20 letter "Anti-vaxxers full of bluster."
The man who suggests that we not treat the unvaccinated for covid makes a ridiculous argument. That is if it was not so dark. So many vaccinated people are in the hospital (60% in Israel) Should we ask them to sign a DNR because they did not do their research about antibody enhanced immunity and thus got a worse case of the virus then they would have otherwise? Should we not treat people with lung cancer who made the choice to smoke? Should we not treat overweight people who made the choice to overeat and got diabetes? She we not treat people with heart disease because they refused to exercise? Also does this gentleman understand that there are safe treatments for covid to keep people out of the hospital, but that they have been suppressed in favor of an experimental vaccine with new MRNA technology and not longer term studies? Does he understand it is all about big pharma making money?
Heidi Wise
Downtown
