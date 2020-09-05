Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “Fitz's Opinion: Texas, Governor Abbott and the National FOP are not happy with this cartoonist”

Once again, we highly intelligent homo sapiens have proven that you cannot get enough education, or as is the case most of time, the formal education is buried under the table and the native intelligence of our ancient ancestors, the ape, goes into action.
The second that Floyd died, someone came forward and told the press that they had pictures proving the cops killed Floyd. Native intelligence told a certain portion of our population that it was a very good reason to start rioting and looting. Today I read that it was drugs, I think fenti…??? something killed him.
Thank God that He did not suppress our native intelligence!
Dale Schunke
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!