 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “Fitz's Opinion: Texas, Governor Abbott and the National FOP are not happy with this cartoonist”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “Fitz's Opinion: Texas, Governor Abbott and the National FOP are not happy with this cartoonist”

Once again, we highly intelligent homo sapiens have proven that you cannot get enough education, or as is the case most of time, the formal education is buried under the table and the native intelligence of our ancient ancestors, the ape, goes into action.

The second that Floyd died, someone came forward and told the press that they had pictures proving the cops killed Floyd. Native intelligence told a certain portion of our population that it was a very good reason to start rioting and looting. Today I read that it was drugs, I think fenti…??? something killed him.

Thank God that He did not suppress our native intelligence!

Dale Schunke

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News