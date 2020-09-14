 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “Judge orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for its role in Oklahoma's opioid crisis”

First off, yes Oxycodone is here to serve a critical need. It tells you on the bottle how many to take and how often.If they go out on the street to buy more ,who is there to stop them? The Heroin problem is obvious, looking in Arizona busts for Heroin, there are few. Interesting, news of all drug busts inform the public how much the drugs were worth according to pounds that they found. Never news mention the Mexican Mofia but they say US Citizen a lot and Mexican Man but never any busts at homes, trailers, business, party, etc. What they only have Heroin at the Border. Alot of Heroin related deaths! A lot of serious crimes, violent crimes, horrible withdraws, contact hep c, hep b, hep a, aids etc. YOU REALLY THINK THEY CAN'T STOP THE HEROIN, I KNOW THEY CAN STOP THE HEROIN, MEN ARE GETTING RICH BUT BE CAREFUL......

Diane Brogden

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

