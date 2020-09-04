Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “Letters to the Editor”

In response to Bill Kendall's comments to postpone this November's election, I feel that to postpone this election would be catastrophic for our country.
In the last 3 1/2 years, we have seen our country torn apart by values that no American should accept. The hatred that this administration has spewed is revolting.
No American should accept the destruction of nationalities that the administration has tried to accomplish.
By postponing this election, democracy as we know it will be eliminated and a dictatorship will be in its' place.
I remember World War II, with Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini totally controlling their countries. People died just because they were born a religion not accepted by their countries' leader.
News (radio, television and newspapers) was controlled by the government.
We cannot allow this to happen. Our lives depend on this election.
Please vote, this is the most important election ever.
Elaine A. Halley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
