 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “Letters to the Editor”

In response to Bill Kendall's comments to postpone this November's election, I feel that to postpone this election would be catastrophic for our country.

In the last 3 1/2 years, we have seen our country torn apart by values that no American should accept. The hatred that this administration has spewed is revolting.

No American should accept the destruction of nationalities that the administration has tried to accomplish.

By postponing this election, democracy as we know it will be eliminated and a dictatorship will be in its' place.

I remember World War II, with Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini totally controlling their countries. People died just because they were born a religion not accepted by their countries' leader.

News (radio, television and newspapers) was controlled by the government.

We cannot allow this to happen. Our lives depend on this election.

Please vote, this is the most important election ever.

Elaine A. Halley

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News