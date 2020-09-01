 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 26. article “Letters to the Editor”
The author of this letter says "This is a period of national emergency unlike any other. Have an election, but postpone the presidential election until 2024." I hear a lot of people say if you can go to Walmart in person, you can vote in person. My response to this letter is If Lincoln could have an election in 1864 in the middle of the Civil War, The United States can have one now.

Matthew Baker

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

