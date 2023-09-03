Supreme Court decisions aside, the military teaches its members to be leaders—to live by a set of values and beliefs established to create a foundation of ethical conduct, understanding that to do otherwise destroys the morale and cohesion of the unit as a whole. It’s doctrine consistently stresses doing the right thing for the right reasons, establishing solid character in individuals with the primary purpose of creating a culture of trust amongst strangers. It’s an institution that, frankly, helped change my life and my immediate family’s life for the better.

When I joined the Army in 1997, I was desperately trying to escape an environment that was increasingly marred by social depravity. Despite this fact, it was not a popular choice amongst my peer group—in part because of sentiments like some that were expressed in this article, which were prevalent even then. Years later many of my old acquaintances told me they wish they had joined me in my endeavor. So do I.

Jamar Ellis

Sierra Vista