 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Aug. 27. article “Artsy Edinburgh, laid low by the virus, hopes for recovery”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Aug. 27. article “Artsy Edinburgh, laid low by the virus, hopes for recovery”

It was disturbing watching a number of the RNC speakers outright lying in their attempts to defend Donald Trump and denigrate Joe Biden. Speakers such as Gov. Kristi Noem, Lou Holtz, Lara Trump and Mike Pence to name just a few claimed that Biden will "defund" the police, advocates total open borders, lacks religious conscience and has mishandled the current pandemic (he's not the president), All of these accusations are patently false. It is well known and acceptable that political conventions have been established to promote the character, actions and policies of one candidate over the other and both parties have been guilty of such prevarication. However, it is unfortunate that our political system doesn't require that convention speakers be bound by the same rules of perjury binding speakers in court or before Congress. The American people deserve no less.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News