Letter: Re: the Aug. 27. article “Artsy Edinburgh, laid low by the virus, hopes for recovery”

It was disturbing watching a number of the RNC speakers outright lying in their attempts to defend Donald Trump and denigrate Joe Biden. Speakers such as Gov. Kristi Noem, Lou Holtz, Lara Trump and Mike Pence to name just a few claimed that Biden will "defund" the police, advocates total open borders, lacks religious conscience and has mishandled the current pandemic (he's not the president), All of these accusations are patently false. It is well known and acceptable that political conventions have been established to promote the character, actions and policies of one candidate over the other and both parties have been guilty of such prevarication. However, it is unfortunate that our political system doesn't require that convention speakers be bound by the same rules of perjury binding speakers in court or before Congress. The American people deserve no less.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
