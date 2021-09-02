Letter: Re: the Aug. 28. article “Letter: For the People”

Biden's leadership with the Afghan crisis is inspiring. He was left a disaster by Trump who completely ruined Afghanistan. The level of evacuation that his administration has been able to undertake is really inspiring. And there’s important work that’s getting done. He is not allowing the pressure that's being mounted against him to derail his mission to evacuate Americans. And he is doing all this while expertly handling the Covid 19 crisis here in America. We should all be proud of what he has single-handedly accomplished.
Joey Sussu
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.