Letter: Re: the Aug. 28. article “Sen. Paul complains about 'angry mob' encounter after RNC”

As an activist against segregation in the sixties, I find this reporting to be inaccurate. We have video of a police officer being pushed into Mr.Paul. Is that not an attack by this crowd? How can the AP say there is no evidence of an attack? The press is doing a very poor job of providing information about violence accompanying the current demonstrations for racial justice. This serves no one well, especially your readers and the African American community.
Casey Hayden
Downtown
