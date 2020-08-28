 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Aug. 28. article “Sen. Paul complains about 'angry mob' encounter after RNC”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Aug. 28. article “Sen. Paul complains about 'angry mob' encounter after RNC”

As an activist against segregation in the sixties, I find this reporting to be inaccurate. We have video of a police officer being pushed into Mr.Paul. Is that not an attack by this crowd? How can the AP say there is no evidence of an attack? The press is doing a very poor job of providing information about violence accompanying the current demonstrations for racial justice. This serves no one well, especially your readers and the African American community.

Casey Hayden

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Sen. Paul complains about 'angry mob' encounter after RNC
National News

Sen. Paul complains about 'angry mob' encounter after RNC

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul, who was surrounded by screaming protesters when he and his wife left President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech at the White House, claimed without evidence on Friday that he had been “attacked by an angry mob” of the type that would be unleashed in Joe Biden’s America.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News