Letter: Re: the Aug. 29. article “Arizona Opinion: Kamala Harris’ remarks on migration were disappointing — here’s why”

I read your article in the Arizona Daily Star regarding your disappointment with Kamala Harris over certain migration issues. I am also disappointed in Kamala Harris but it goes far further than human migration at our borders. Tell, me, how does CLIMATE CHANGE affect migration. I don't want some theory. I would like to know you scientific argument regarding this issue. Please explain to me how CLIMATE CHANGE suddenly puts hundreds of thousand illegal immigrants at our border.
Robert Bergner
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.