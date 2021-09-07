 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 29. article “Jonathan Hoffman: So what exactly is herd immunity?”
Dear Editor,

The interesting discussion about herd immunity and how to reach it, leaves more questions than it answers. Granted, the final answer will most likely come years from now. The real question not discussed is the fact that variants, like the current delta variant, are putting us back into cycles of spiking cases, crowded hospitals, and more deaths. The way to stop this is universal vaccine access across the globe. While the president has promised to give extra doses, what is needed is sharing the technology to create enough vaccine for all. We can help insure this global access by asking President Biden (202-456-1111) to lead this critical effort. After all, it is global herd immunity that will end these up and down pandemic/new variant cycles.

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

