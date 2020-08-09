Letter: Re: the Aug. 4. article “Letter: Presidential Election”

Re: the Aug. 4 letter "Socialism vs. capitalism will be on Nov. ballots."
The letter writer believes the upcoming presidential election to be a choice between socialism and capitalism. Even though I don’t agree with his observation, I know that millions of my fellow Americans agree with him. They would also agree that by electing a democrat the economy would be destroyed, and that democrats actively plan the destruction of the USA.
This is politics of fear, widely used by fascist groups and politicians.
Perhaps this election boils down to a choice between fascism and democracy. Or maybe a choice between science and anti-science. Maybe even it’s a choice between someone who lies every day and someone who won’t.
In the end, it will be a choice between people who believe their political opponents are enemies of America, or people who believe political opponents are their fellow Americans.
Thomas Brisch
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
