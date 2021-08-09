Letter: Re: the Aug. 4. article “Tucson Opinion: Long-term care needs a reboot. Feds, you lead”

Dear Editor,
I am an RN with 49 years of experience and over 30 years as a lay care giver to my late mother.
It is now a time for a call to action. We are living longer but not preparing properly to care for the aging. The current
pandemic has shown us how at risk our elders are in the current long-term care facilities. The question is are we willing to face reality? The change must involve our educational systems. I am sharing my story at the grass-root level.
I have recently written a book that is dealing with this topic. I recommend this book for anyone 12 years and older.
The title is My Parent:My Child: Loves Conquers All.
Ruth Sanders
Arivaca
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.