Letter: Re: the Aug. 6. article “Local Opinion: On anniversary of atomic bomb, US must commit to prohibition on nukes”

Re: the Aug. 6 article "US must commit to prohibition on nuclear weapons."
Few people get to see the anti-nuke movement presented like your op-ed on the atomic bomb. These days of nuclear escalation defy all reason as so many nations struggle and crumble or survive on the edge in the face of outrageous debt and poverty. It defies the children of the world crying out for the adults to put breaks on screwing up the atmosphere and making the world uninhabitable.
This 75th anniversary is more than the end of WWII. It is an opportunity to join the UN's efforts to end this threat. We can join, each group of us, the UN's effort to ban these bombs and force our own nation to stop this insanity. We can convince our nation of the many far more worthy ways to spend our money...an insane amount! Go to www.icanw.org and see the hope and the challenge. This year,we can turn our world around; thus celebrate this 75th anniversary. Read the UN's proposal. It's time to end this.
Marta Lynne
West side
