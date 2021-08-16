 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 8. article “Letters to the Editor Aug. 8”
Letter: Re: the Aug. 8. article "Letters to the Editor Aug. 8"

The insurance industry is in business to make a profit, whether we like it or not. Those who choose activities that endanger their health pay a higher insurance premium. Smokers and sky divers pay more for health coverage than those who choose not to engage in these type of activities. People who buy or build houses in flood zones pay higher flood insurance premiums if they can get insurance at all. Accident prone drivers pay higher rates for coverage. The virus vaccinations are free. A stay in the emergency room for a Covid infection is hugely expensive. Someone has to pay or hospitals would go out of business. So why shouldn't an unvaccinated person "out of ignorance" be charged at a higher insurance rate?

Morton Smith

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

