As a professional who has spent years working in the security industry, and a member of the Pasqua Yaqui Tribe; I have had several opportunities to study laws; I have also used my knowledge of certain laws to defend myself during court proceedings in Bullhead City Az. I found that what Mr. John Molly has written in the article "Retired Arizona Judge Reveals Corruption in Legal System" is factual in having my own horrendous experience dealing with the Mohave County Judiclal System; I have also read what The Goldwater Institute Investigative Reporter Mark Flatten has written in his article "JUDGES BELIEVE POLICE CLAIMS AND IGNORE VIDEO PROOF". Posted on February 21, 2018. I have recently experienced being falsely issued an Order of Protection against the laws of the state of Arizona. In order to issue an Order of Protection; the petitioner has to be able to prove that they live together, and that they meet the Relationship Test which both were not met, and still, the judge issued it.
Donna Ramirez
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.