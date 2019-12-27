Letter: Re: the Aug. 20. article “Tucson Real Estate: Oracle and Ina center to get new look”

Since I have been old enough to celebrate a December 25th birthday, that being some mid-eighty years, I was upset today, December 25, by a full page add of sorts in today's Star paid for by the Hobby Lobby people. I assume they placed the same message in many daily papers through out the nation at quite some expense.
The reason I was upset: that doubtless large expense might well have gone to feed, clothe or shelter thousands of people in difficult financial stress in this mid-winter time. Instead, it occurred to me that this expense was rather a self-serving expenditure to promote the particular religious belief held by the Hobby Lobby people. I think those in need are less concerned with " the after life" than the woes we face from day to day. In fact the Star or other publication might help keep someone on a park bench warm on a cold night. Thank my niece for that one.
Have a happy, healthy new year.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
