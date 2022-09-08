 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the August 31 letter “Religion and Supreme Court.”

This writer is of the opinion that we ought to find it obvious that religion is nowhere mentioned in the Dobbs decision and that its conclusions are, therefore, immune to unfounded criticisms regarding church-state separation. Astute readers, however, will face little challenge in deciphering the scarcely concealed religious agenda embedded within it.

If we truly ignore the religious motivation that so clearly resides at the heart of this controversy and that has compelled this unprecedented and extreme measure of revoking a constitutionally sanctioned right, what remains is the purely mechanical interplay of legal technicalities that in no other context could provoke such far-reaching and consequential actions in the first place. It is disingenuous in the extreme to hide behind semantics and pretend that there is nothing more going on here than workaday legal clockwork.

Trivially, the writer’s claim is substantiated––religion is conspicuously unmentioned. His triumph, however, is stillborn since religion, while absent in name remains abundantly present in spirit. If it quacks like a duck...

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

