Re: the Nov. 17 letter "The concept of fairness seems to confuse Dems."
Revealing the identity of the whistleblower: The whistleblower law was enacted in 1989 to allow federal employees with inside information to disclose (incognito) any misconduct so that they would not have to fear retaliation from superiors for exposing that misconduct. In this day and age I imagine that a whistleblower might also be subject to harassment from fellow citizens as well.
Cross examining the whistleblower: Impeachment is designed to be fact finding so that the House of Representatives can decide whether to recommend the removal of an official. This whistleblower's complaint was all second or third hand information. He/She named the people with first hand information and those are the people now being interviewed. Cross examination does not occur until the House of Representatives recommends removal and the case moves to the Senate. If the process is to be "fair" then only those with first hand information should be questioned.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
