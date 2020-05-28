Letter: re: "The Constitution isn't a cafeteria", May 24

Re: the May 24 letter "The Constitution isn't a cafeteria."
Mr. Ferguson is correct that our military is the best in the world negating the need for national security from a separate civilian militia. He is also correct we citizens have the right to keep and bear arms. He is not correct that Japan, during WWII, was afraid of our militia. Get real. Today, hunting type arms are used for sport shooting, or to put food on the table. They, and/or a small magazine hand gun, would provide home security. Special sport type arms are just that, and are not assault weapons.
Assault weapons are not meant for hunting or home security. They were designed to kill people. Civilian ownership has led to mass killings of innocent people. They should be outlawed.
The second amendment is not immune from change. Amendments to it in the 1930's led to sawed off shotguns and machine guns being outlawed. For the sake of America another amendment is needed to outlaw assault weapons.
Henry Selfridge
East side
