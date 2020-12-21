 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 12. article “Tucson Opinion: Sen. Sinema should support the SAFE TO Work Act”
This is a response to Ed Ackerley's column supporting the Safe to Work Act, asking Sen. Sinema to support it also. This act should be called the Unsafe to Work Act. Even Forbes magazine, a decidedly pro-business publication, blasts this Act as one sided, protecting the employer but throwing employees and customers to the wolves.

This Act would make it virtually impossible for an employee to obtain compensation from an employer who exposes them to Covid. Worst yet, this Act would also make it almost impossible for customers to gain compensation for being exposed to Covid by an unscrupulous business owner even if the business fails to follow rules regarding the wearing of masks.

This act admits it protect businesses from their own negligence. It requires employees and customers to do the impossible and detail every place and every person they had come into contact with in the two weeks before contracting Covid.

Make no mistake, Sen Sinema is correct in refusing to support this one sided legislation.

Howard Strause

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

