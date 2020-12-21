Letter: Re: the Dec. 17. article “Tucson Opinion: Non-Jews can talk about anti-Semitism, too”

Anti-Zionism is NOT Anti-Semitic!! It is the realization of the injustices perpetrated on indigenous Palestinians in the creation of a Zionist State in Palestine via the usurpation, and continued usurpation, of Palestine Homeland by the Jewish terrorist organization, Irgun, led by Menachem Begin; ".....Without what was done at Deir Yassin there would not have been a state of Israel ... The Arabs began fleeing in panic, shouting 'Deir Yassin.'" (M Begin, The Revolt, 1983)"
President Truman: "The creation of a Jewish state...would cause a third world war...The government of Palestine should be a government of the people irrespective of race, religion or color."(Michael Cohen, Truman and Israel, 1990).; a recognition of the historic character of Palestine as representing the common heritage of Christian, Jews, and Muslims; a rejection of claims for the completely autonomous political/cultural development of any one religious/cultural group in Palestine.
Christians, Jews, and Muslims have a cooperative, co-equal, semi-autonomous share in the political and cultural development of Palestine.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
