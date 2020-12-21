 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Dec. 17. article “Tucson Opinion: Non-Jews can talk about anti-Semitism, too”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Dec. 17. article “Tucson Opinion: Non-Jews can talk about anti-Semitism, too”

Anti-Zionism is NOT Anti-Semitic!! It is the realization of the injustices perpetrated on indigenous Palestinians in the creation of a Zionist State in Palestine via the usurpation, and continued usurpation, of Palestine Homeland by the Jewish terrorist organization, Irgun, led by Menachem Begin; ".....Without what was done at Deir Yassin there would not have been a state of Israel ... The Arabs began fleeing in panic, shouting 'Deir Yassin.'" (M Begin, The Revolt, 1983)"

President Truman: "The creation of a Jewish state...would cause a third world war...The government of Palestine should be a government of the people irrespective of race, religion or color."(Michael Cohen, Truman and Israel, 1990).; a recognition of the historic character of Palestine as representing the common heritage of Christian, Jews, and Muslims; a rejection of claims for the completely autonomous political/cultural development of any one religious/cultural group in Palestine.

Christians, Jews, and Muslims have a cooperative, co-equal, semi-autonomous share in the political and cultural development of Palestine.

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News