Letter: Re: the Dec. 17. article “Tucson Opinion: Non-Jews can talk about anti-Semitism, too”
An unfortunate and incoherent article was published by the Star under the title "Non-Jews can talk about Anti-Semitism, too." It was itself a slice of far-left Anti-Semitic propaganda, the sad result of the brainwashing that takes effect on even the UofA's campus when the subject is Israel. Anti-Zionism may not always be Anti-Semitism, but claiming Israel has no right to exist — a subtext of the entire argument, hinting at but never quite saying that a "de-colonialized world" would not include a Jewish State, particularly not Israel — is blatant Anti-Semitism.

As a rabbi who has taught about Anti-Semitism and studied it for many years, I know it when I see it, even when it comes from a naive young Jew.

The timing of this op-ed was itself stunningly amusing: published during Hanukkah, it also came at a time when four Arab Muslim nations just normalized relations with Israel, demonstrating their own abandonment of the Palestinian cause the author celebrates.

Rabbi Samuel M. Cohon

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

