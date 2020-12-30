Letter: Re: the Dec. 18. article “Half of Arizona counties seeing substantial virus spread”

Few of those masks pictured in "Tucsonans wearing masks" similarly to those I see in public are unlikely to be provide significant benefit for the wearer or those nearby. Bandanas and simple cloth masks filter little, which is why they are easy to breath thru. Others do not seal circumferentially or are not adjusted to do so, allowing inhaled and exhaled air to pass around and not thru the mask, again easy to breath with but not acting as a mask. Some masks have one way valves allowing unfiltered exhalation and are intended for use in hazardous settings such as in dusty industrial environments where the desired effect is solely to protect the wearer from inhaling particulate material. Medical grade face masks with metal nose clips are available as are instructions on proper fitting.
Peter Johnson, MD
West side
