 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Dec. 18. article “Half of Arizona counties seeing substantial virus spread”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Dec. 18. article “Half of Arizona counties seeing substantial virus spread”

Few of those masks pictured in "Tucsonans wearing masks" similarly to those I see in public are unlikely to be provide significant benefit for the wearer or those nearby. Bandanas and simple cloth masks filter little, which is why they are easy to breath thru. Others do not seal circumferentially or are not adjusted to do so, allowing inhaled and exhaled air to pass around and not thru the mask, again easy to breath with but not acting as a mask. Some masks have one way valves allowing unfiltered exhalation and are intended for use in hazardous settings such as in dusty industrial environments where the desired effect is solely to protect the wearer from inhaling particulate material. Medical grade face masks with metal nose clips are available as are instructions on proper fitting.

Peter Johnson, MD

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News