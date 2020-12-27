Letter: Re: the Dec. 19 Letter "Truly Caring for Democracy"

I just don’t understand why so many people think that the U.S. is a democracy. It is not. It is a Constitutional Republic.
Many decisions are decided by a democratic process. State Governors, City Mayors and many others are determined by a vote of the majority. In the past, U.S. Senators were appointed by the State Legislators. It took an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to have Senators elected by popular vote.
If still think the U.S. is a Democracy, consider the following:
Assume that an initiative is voted into the Arizona State Constitution. The initiative bans the sale and distribution of a book by Ayn Rand titled Atlas Shrugged. Do you think that initiative would become the law in Arizona? No, you know very well that the U.S. Supreme would rule it unconstitutional, and the law would not be implemented.
If we were a Democracy, that law would stand.
Saul Rackauskas
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.