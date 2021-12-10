 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 2. article “Abortion remarks show how justices lean: Is it time to overturn Roe?”
I am saddened by your headline. "Is it time to overturn Roe v Wade?" giving the inference, it is. NO, IT IS NOT. We need truth in reporting. Please report that the vast majority of Americans support a woman's right to choose. Please report that the science behind abortion rights has not changed, despite what the Republicans are saying. Report that there will be abortions but more women will die getting legal ones. Adoption is NOT a solution to abortion, especially in case of rape or where the mother's life is in danger. A small percentage of Americans are trying to tell us what women can and can't with their bodies. Time to regulate men's bodies as much as women's. Time to report that these anti-abortion laws are racist and misogynistic and designed to keep the poor downtrodden.

Arlene Waters

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

