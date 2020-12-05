Letter: Re: the Dec. 2. article “Letter: Pima County Health Department Voluntary Curfew Is Not Enough to Fight The Spread of COVID-19”

When Gov. Ducey refused to answer Pres. Trump’s phone call while accepting Arizona’s election, I credited him with growing some real spine. Silly me. Apparently, when that familiar tune tinkled again, he did answer, dropped to his knees and curled up in abject humiliation.
Once again he is mouthing the platitudes of compassion while doing NOTHING to mitigate his past crimes. Were Ducey in the military both he and Trump would be court martialed for dereliction of duty and cowardice .
Susan VonKersburg
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
