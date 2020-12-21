 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 21. article “Letters to the Editor”
Letter: Re: the Dec. 21. article “Letters to the Editor”

I agree the US is in a dark place but not for the reasons this letter writer wrote about. CIA and FBI are corrupt? Absolutely! The FBI had Hunter Biden's laptop for almost a year and did nothing about it. The Fake News Media refused to report the facts about it (until after the election). That damning laptop has been verified and no one seems to care that Biden is for sale. The election was corrupted by allowing illegal mail in voting and ballot harvesting to occur (many of which were poll workers on video stuffing the machines after the poll watchers were told to leave). The letter writer is still believing the discredited statements that Trump called members of the military "losers and suckers", (he did not). China has been ripping us off for decades and now it seems Biden is in their back pocket putting us at risk. So yes, the US is in a dark place. The correct term for this is Treason!

Linda Schaub

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

