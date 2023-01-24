 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 25. article “Letter: Hate Speech”

Approximately 2 million Irish immigrated to the U.S. during the famine from 1846 to 1851, which was approximately 8.7 percent of the U.S. population of 23 million.

Between 1880 and 1924 more than 4 million Italians immigrated to the U.S., half between 1900 and 1910, which was 4.3 percent of the total population of 92 million.

As of January, 2022, there were an estimated 11.35 illegal immigrants living in the U.S. which is 3.4 percent of the total population of 333 million.

It should also be noted that if the same immigration laws were in effect when these recent immigrants came to the U.S. as were in effect when the Irish and Italians entered, they would not be illegal.

The United States is currently in need of 10 million workers and current birth rates of citizens will not make up the deficiency which can only be achieved through immigration.

Just saying.

Sean Bruner

West side

