Letter: Re: the Dec. 27. article “Who’s Buried in John Dillinger’s Grave? (Sidebar)”
Why would anyone object to finding out the truth about this? Especially the relation of Mr. Dillinger.

There are so many things in this world we cannot truly prove or disprove, but in this case the evidence is available, so why not find out the truth?

I'm sure there are alot of people that couldn't care less, but I bet there are more that do!

I have no reason to find the truth other than just curiosity.

Jeffrey Hanaway

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

