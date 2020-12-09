Letter: Re: the Dec. 3. article “Letter: Economic Tools and Climate Solutions”

Re: the Dec. 3 letter "Note that Yellen backs a carbon tax."
First, let me thank the editors for publishing this excellent letter. Ms. Yellen could indeed be a help. I just want to add that the fee and dividend plan will provide a stimulus to an economy that badly needs it, and that it will cost the government budget nothing.
Jim Martin
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
