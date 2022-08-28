Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Re: the Aug. 19 letter “The idea of the soul.”

Metaphysical science is the study of unanswered, perhaps unanswerable questions. Is there an afterlife? Is there a soul? Do humans have a spirit? And not only the question when does life begin, but what exactly is life? Metaphysical scientists study essences that have no physical properties, no atoms, no subatomic particles. These essences are the mind, thought, consciousness, spirit and life among many others. The essence of life is not physical. There is no solid proof as to the spirit, or when life begins. Pro-lifers have faith that life begins at conception. But that is all it is – faith. And faith is belief without proof. The law defines life as in the Texas case law of Roe v Wade. “A person is an individual who is born and is alive.” So, which is it, the Bible or the law. At conception or when born? Perhaps an unanswerable question.

Jon Langione

Marana

