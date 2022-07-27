Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

Re: the July 24 Doonesbury editorial cartoon
It is not going to take 150-170 words it's quite easy Pandemic and the state of our screwed Government!!! They want to Id a kid for a beer in a bar like In Doonesbury Comic Sunday but can go to Gun store and get an automatic weapon!
We make it way too easy so start monitoring their social media accounts and tik Tok what ever and look for clues Have a monthly class in grade and high school on Depression and stress and bring in lectures for talks not Marching Bands or Athletes!
John Gray
Downtown
