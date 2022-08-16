Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

Richard Carlson's ridiculous, pessimistic column concluding: "Welcome to the Black Hole of climate policy: Throw in $400 billion and nothing happens." is just one more roadblock in achieving a climate neutral world. According to the Wikipedia entry on 100% renewable energy, "Recent studies show that a global transition to 100% renewable energy across all sectors – power, heat, transport and desalination well before 2050 is feasible." In addition to presenting incorrect facts and unsupported logic, Carlson ignores the technical strides that have been made in renewables. Many current problems will be solved as the technology advances. "According to the 2013 Post Carbon Pathways report, which reviewed many international studies, the key roadblocks are: climate change denial, the fossil fuels lobby, political inaction, unsustainable energy consumption, outdated energy infrastructure, and financial constraints." Add Carlson's name to that.