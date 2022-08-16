 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

  • Comments

Richard Carlson's ridiculous, pessimistic column concluding: "Welcome to the Black Hole of climate policy: Throw in $400 billion and nothing happens." is just one more roadblock in achieving a climate neutral world. According to the Wikipedia entry on 100% renewable energy, "Recent studies show that a global transition to 100% renewable energy across all sectors – power, heat, transport and desalination well before 2050 is feasible." In addition to presenting incorrect facts and unsupported logic, Carlson ignores the technical strides that have been made in renewables. Many current problems will be solved as the technology advances. "According to the 2013 Post Carbon Pathways report, which reviewed many international studies, the key roadblocks are: climate change denial, the fossil fuels lobby, political inaction, unsustainable energy consumption, outdated energy infrastructure, and financial constraints." Add Carlson's name to that.

People are also reading…

Sean Bruner

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News