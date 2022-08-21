 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

In his monthly letter Jeffrey McConnell repeats his assertion that the voiding of Roe V Wade was appropriate. He seems to think that the reaction to a loss of freedom is hysterical. He asserts that court-packing was demanded, although he fails to point out that the court has been packed by Mitch McConnell (any relation?). He applauds the court “returning” the freedom to violate the Constitution to the states. I wonder what other freedoms he is in favor of returning to the States. I suspect that banning guns is not one of them.

Steven Brown

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

