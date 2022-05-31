Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

I was brought to tears yesterday watching a young Dad clutching a photo of his little girl, while struggling for words to describe her as a loving and kind child. I personally want to let him know that her common displays of love and kindness are in no small part because she had a loving man as a father. Our society used to judge “real men” by their character, love of family and community. I wish we had men like this Dad in positions of trust in our government. Instead, we have too many “weak” men in government leadership, who define manhood in terms of power and dominance. This style of leadership inevitably leads to violence.