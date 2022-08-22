Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

Wildfires are part of climate change. The national cost to fight wildfires has averaged over $2.3 billion/year between 2015-2020. Property loss and deaths occur in these fires. The 8/9/22 article about the Oregon risk map pushback is a sign of the times. People living in those area do not want to pay the costs for greater risk. Insurance premiums are an unaccounted cost in burning fossil fuels. Lloyds of London paid over $130 million in Oregon for wildfires in 2021. Should people living in areas with low risk pay for increased premiums?