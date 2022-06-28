Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

About 75 years ago, in our American History, Guns and Children were spoken of in the same sentence. Children were taught from the "get go" the severity of what a gun could do btw of hunting animals for food for the Family. Many Photos in our Nation's History show Mom, Pop and children all holding their own Rifles. Difference today, is our Ancestors TAUGHT their children Gun Safety, there were no accidental shootings of children by children, because they knew better!

With all due respect of our Military Bravehearts pushing Gun Control...I thank you for your Service, but not your Ill-Advice! If Uvalde School had PROPER SECURITY and a Well-Functioning Police Force, there would not have been such loss of Life! Guns are inanimate & do not KILL, but People do! Personal Responsibility for One's Own actions is the Key, and Self-Defense Training is the Answer to Safety! Only a Trained Gun User can Stop a Heinous Murderer from fulfilling their Intent to destroy Innocent Lives!

Nancy Garcia

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

