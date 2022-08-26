Letter: Re: the Dec. 31. article “”

[Re: Paul McCreary, Watch Out for Irony, Karma, and Hypocrisy, Aug. 16] I was amused and entertained by Mr. McCreary’s local opinion piece. Here’s another bit of irony. If the Republican party, instead of censuring and vilifying her, were to get behind Liz Cheney as the next Republican presidential nominee, they would be absolutely assured of a presidential win in 2024. All those who care about the Republican agenda and conservative policies would vote for her, AND all those who care about truth and integrity in politics would vote for her. She couldn’t lose! (Unless, of course, there were widespread election fraud.)